Congress and BJP engage in debate over Rahul Gandhi's relationship with his sister. BJP claims siblings have fallen out, Congress presents video with rakhi.

The Congress found itself locked into an unlikely debate with the BJP on Sunday over Rahul Gandhi's wrist. Debate about the Wayanad MP's current relationship sister Priyanka Gandhi raged on social media with both parties sharing conflicting videos to back their assertion. The BJP insisted that the siblings had fallen out - citing the lack of a rakhi on Gandhi's hand - and laid forward several reasons for the same. As the clip went viral, the Congress stepped forward with a video of their own – where Gandhi did indeed have a rakhi tied to his wrist. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Do talk about the issues sometime - now being frustrated Rahul ji did not tie Rakhi, you are spreading lies. This anger is natural because of the war waged by both the brothers and sisters against your market of lies and hatred. Hey guys, get both your eyes and brain treated, Rahul ji not only tied a rakhi, but he keeps tying that rakhi throughout the year," tweeted party leader Supriya Shrinate in Hindi.

The BJP claimed that Priyanka Gandhi had hatched a 'conspiracy' after being 'sidelined' for years. To this end, she had advised Rahul Gandhi to not apologise amid the Modi surname row. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gandhi had been attending the launch of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana in Karnataka as the country celebrated Raksha bandhan on August 30. He had then headed to Mumbai for the third meeting of Opposition bloc INDIA the next day. The speculative assertions began during this time with BJP leaders claiming there was a “tussle" underway between Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

“My brother and I have and will always have only love, trust, respect and loyalty towards each other. Do not worry, we both brother-sister, along with millions of sisters and brothers of the country, will break the arrogance of your lies, loot and hollow propaganda together. Happy Raksha Bandhan. It is a festival of love between brother and sister, celebrate it with a positive spirit," the Congress general secretary tweeted in response to a post by BJP IT department head Amit Malviya.

Other Opposition leaders including Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmaker Priyanka Chaturvedi have also lashed out at the BJP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The language and the content of this video tweeted by BJP handle, clearly suggests that the script written by Silly Souls Production and produced by Foolish Trolls Company. Must pity the new levels BJP can plumb to for their desperation to be in power," she tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)