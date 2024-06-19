No right to seek votes in Balasaheb Thackeray’s name...: Eknath Shinde takes 'Hindutva' jibe at Uddhav Thackeray
Asserting his enduring relevance in Maharashtra politics, Eknath Shinde, who became Maharashtra CM in June 2022 after revolting against the leadership of his then-boss Uddhav Thackeray, said he will win more elections, referring to the assembly polls which are due in October.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday took a jibe Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over ‘Hindutva’ and claimed that he had no right to seek votes in name of his father and Shiv Sena's founder Balasaheb Thackeray.