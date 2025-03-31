‘No threat’: Rahool Kanal, held for Habitat vandalism, says Kunal Kamra will get ‘Shiv Sena-style’ welcome

“It's not a threat”: Rahool Kanal, the leader of the Shiv Sena Yuva Sena (Shinde Faction), who was held for Habitat vandalism, said comedian Kunal Kamra will be welcomed to Mumbai in a good “Shiv Sena style”.

Kunal Kamra had made a “gaddar” (traitor) jibe at Eknath Shinde during his comedy show, leading to vandalism of the venue of his show.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rahool, the General Secretary of Shinde Sena's youth wing, “welcomed” the Madras High Court's verdict, granting the comedian interim anticipatory bail amid FIRs against him.

Advertisement

However, Rahool said the relief is limited until April 7 and in Tamil Nadu.

“We welcome the Court's verdict that gives him relief, but it is only until April 7. He should come and face the law... No matter what protection he has there (in Tamil Nadu), whenever he comes to Mumbai, he will be welcomed in a good ‘Shiv Sena style’,” the Sena leader said.

“It's not a threat,” he said, adding that Mumbai has this culture of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ and Kunal considers himself a guest here (in Mumbai) now.

“What is there to get scared of? He should face the law and follow the procedure,” Rahool added.

He also told ANI that following the procedure of law, Yuva Sena members come to the police station for attendance every Monday and Thursday.

Advertisement

Also Read | Kunal Kamra gets anticipatory bail from Madras High Court

‘Maharashtra ministers threatening Kunal Kamra openly’ Earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accused Maharashtra's cabinet ministers of making serious threats against Kunal Kamra.

“Ministers in the state cabinet are threatening Kunal Kamra openly, demanding that he be ‘shot and hanged immediately’. This lawlessness continues under the watch of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has remained silent on this matter,” Raut claimed.

Advertisement

The senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also criticized the state government's lack of action, asserting that the comedian, like other controversial figures, such as actress Kangana Ranaut, should be given special protection.

"Just as the Maharashtra government provided security to Kangana Ranaut during her rift with Shiv Sena, I demand the same level of protection for Kunal Kamra," Raut said during a press conference.

Kunal Kamra row This new wave of complaints against Kunal Kamra follows the filing of three additional cases at the Khar police station. Among the complainants are the Mayor of Jalgaon, a hotelier, and a businessman from Nashik.

These complaints pertain to Kunal's alleged derogatory comments targeting Shinde, which have drawn considerable attention.

On March 27, the Mumbai Police had issued a summons to Kamra for questioning, ordering him to appear at the Khar police station by March 31.

Advertisement

This marks Kamra's third summons in connection with a case filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel after Kamra failed to comply with the first two summons.

During the legal proceedings, the Madras High Court granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail on March 27, providing him relief until April 7.

Kamra approached the court seeking transit anticipatory bail, claiming that he had received various threats following his satirical remarks.