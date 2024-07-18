No more tie-up with AAP, Congress to contest Delhi assembly polls 2025 alone: State chief Devender Yadav to workers

  • There is renewed enthusiasm among the general public that the party will perform better in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls 2025, especially after substantial increase in party's vote share went in Lok Sabha elections, Yadav told party workers

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated18 Jul 2024, 10:23 AM IST
Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav leading a protest against Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi on July 17. (JItender Gupta/ANI)

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav has informed his workers that the party will context the next assembly elections in the state capital on its own. Yadav said that the Congress party's tie-up with Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was only for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The Congress fought the elections to 7 Lok Sabha seats of Delhi in alliance with AAP as part of opposition INDIA bloc. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won all seven seats, though the Congress party saw an uptick in its vote share.

There is renewed enthusiasm among the workers and general public that the party will perform better in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls as people now look for change, especially after substantial increase in party's vote share went in Lok Sabha elections, Yadav was quoted as saying in a Congress press statement. He said this while addressing a meeting of office-bearers of the Krishna Nagar district Congress Committee at Preet Vihar in Delhi.

"Yadav told the workers that in the coming elections, the Congress will go it alone as the tie-up with AAP was only for the Lok Sabha elections," the statement said.

Elections to 70 seats of Delhi Assembly are scheduled next year. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the assembly elections in 2020 by bagging 62 of the 70 seats. The remaining 8 seats went to the BJP while the Congress drew blank in third successive assembly polls in the national capital.

People's support for the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections was clear when the party got an increased vote share, he said adding that the Congress party will keep raising issues of public interest in the national capital and the failure of Arvind Kejriwal-led government in addressing issues like water shortage, power tariff hike, waterlogging and water theft.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published:18 Jul 2024, 10:23 AM IST
