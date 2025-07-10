Siddaramaiah declares ‘I am the Chief Minister of Karnataka’ amid leadership change rumours: ‘No vacancy, 50-50 formula’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was in Delhi to meet the Congress leadership, on Thursday said there was no discussion in the Congress regarding any change in the chief minister post.

“DK Shivkumar himself has said that there is no vacancy for the CM. There is no 50-50 formula. Whatever decision is taken by the high command, we will follow it,” Siddaramaiah said.

"I am the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am sitting here. There is no vacancy for CM in Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

When asked about the purpose of the AICC in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala, conducting one-on-one meetings with MLAs, the chief minister asked the reporters to pose the question to the former himself.

"Surjewala clearly said that there is no discussion about leadership change at all. He clearly said there is no discussion related to leadership change. When he himself clarified, why should there be speculations? It's all discussed only in the media, not at the party level at all," Siddaramaiah said.

"I sought an appointment to meet Rahul Gandhi today. So far, no information," Siddaramaiah said.

Rumours over Karnataka CM post Siddaramaiah's remarks come amid rumours that the Congress high command could push for a rotational leadership formula, handing over the reins to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar midway through the term.

Earlier this month, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attempted to cap speculations on a possible leadership change in the state, including the removal of Chief Minister Siddaramiah, asserting that his priority remains helping partymen win the Assembly elections.

"There is no change of leadership. I don't want anyone's support. My priority is for them (the party legislators) to win back the assembly elections," Shivakumar had told ANI.

Reiterating that Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala's meeting with party MLAs was not on the subject of changing leadership in Karnataka, the deputy chief minister clarified that there were no groups in the Congress and everyone stood united. He said that the Congress would instead focus on the upcoming elections in the state.

"I don't want any recommendation from party legislators. My duty is to keep the party alive and give more strength to the discipline of the party. We have to concentrate on local body elections and the 2028 assembly elections...This exercise is not for a change. I am not for a change. There are no groups in the Congress party, we are united," Shivakumar had said.