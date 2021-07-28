No words will ever do justice to monumental contribution of Yediyurappa: PM Modi

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Somappa Bommai took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka today. PM Narendra Modi congratulated the new CM and wished him luck for a fruitful tenure. "Congratulations to Basavaraj Somappa Bommai on taking oath as Karnataka’s CM. He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure," tweeted PM Modi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Somappa Bommai took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka today. PM Narendra Modi congratulated the new CM and wished him luck for a fruitful tenure. "Congratulations to Basavaraj Somappa Bommai on taking oath as Karnataka’s CM. He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure," tweeted PM Modi.

In his tweets, Modi also lauded Bommai's predecessor B S Yediyurappa, saying no words will ever do justice to his "monumental contribution" to the BJP and the growth of its members.

For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare, the prime minister said, praising the veteran leader. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"No words will ever do justice to the monumental contribution of Shri @BSYBJP Ji towards our Party and for Karnataka’s growth. For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare," tweets PM.

On Tuesday, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw hailed Yediyurappa's stellar leadership role. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

"BS Yediyurappa played a stellar leadership role as CM and leaves a legacy of progressive development," Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Basavaraj Somappa Bommai was administered the oath of office by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan. He was appointed Karnataka Chief Minister by the BJP high command on Tuesday, a day after caretaker Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tendered his resignation.

Bommai belongs to the Sadara Lingayat community, the same as his predecessor Yediyurappa. The Lingayats is the largest community of Karnataka comprising nearly 17 per cent of the population and can determine the outcome in 35 to 40 per cent Assembly seats. The community has long backed the ruling party.

Bommai is known to be a close aide and follower of Yediyurappa. Many in the BJP believe the announcement of Bommai as his successor is a win for Yediyurappa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}