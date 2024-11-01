‘Nobody in Congress can lie like PM’: Udit Raj, Siddaramaiah slam Modi for targeting Kharge over poll promises remark

Congress leaders on Friday hit-back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for targeting the grand old party and its chief Mallikarjun Kharge over poll promises and said that ‘nobody in the party can lie like PM Modi’.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible.

Modi's comment came after Kharge's comments that the party's state units should make promises that are properly budgeted and do not lead to financial troubles.

However, soon the Congress rejected the allegations and said that the government of India is not delivering what they promised. “They are blaming us for non-delivery. But on our part, we are delivering on our promises,” said Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also tagged Modi and said that before pointing fingers at Congress, take a hard look at BJP's disastrous legacy in Karnataka!

“We are fulfilling every promise we made to our people – all 5 guarantees implemented with a budget over ₹52,000 crore, and an additional ₹52,903 crore in capital outlay to build Karnataka’s future. And the irony? While Karnataka contributes significantly to the Union's coffers, your government starves us of our rightful share to prevent us from implementing guarantee schemes.”

Siddaramaiah stated that for every rupee Karnataka gives, they only receive 13 paise back.

“This is not ‘cooperative federalism’; it’s outright exploitation. While Congress in Karnataka has delivered, BJP continues to fail Indians nationwide.”

Congress leader Udit Raj said that nobody in the party can lie like PM Modi.