Business News/ Politics / News/  Smriti Irani slams Lalu Yadav over 'Without Parivaar' jibe at PM, says, 'Nobody will be able to touch even a hair...'
Smriti Irani slams Lalu Yadav over 'Without Parivaar' jibe at PM, says, 'Nobody will be able to touch even a hair...'

Patna Police has registered a case against Lalu Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav over their statement against PM Modi

Union Minister Smriti Irani addresses during the Rashtriya NaMo Yuva Maha Sammelan, in Nagpur (PTI)Premium
Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani railed against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav as the latter said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has no family and is neither a Hindu".

Responding to the RJD leader, Irani said, PM Modi has a family of 140 crore Indian and added, "No one could even dare to touch even a hair of the Pradhan Sewak".

Addressing a gathering at the 'Namo Yuva Maha Sammelan' organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Smriti Irani said, "The fodder thief of INDI alliance said that he (PM Modi) has no family, I want to tell him that, we are 'Modi's parivaar', these youths are 'Modi's parivaar'...nobody will be able to touch even a hair of that person whose family are 140 crore people of India".

Irani referred to Yadav as a 'fodder thief' as the RJD leader was found guilty of the infamous 139 crore 'chara ghotala'

Meanwhile, Patna Police has registered a case against Lalu Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav over their statement against PM Modi.

On the other hand, Smriti Irani has dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to have a debate on the "difference" between the 10 years of UPA rule and the Narendra Modi government.

"If my voice is reaching Rahul Gandhi, then he should listen with open ears. Let there be a discussion on what is the difference between your (UPA) 10 years and Modi's 10 years," she said.

"I guarantee that even if an ordinary worker of Yuva Morcha starts speaking in front of Rahul Gandhi, he will lose the strength to speak," she said.

Smriti said in her address that the BJP has fulfilled the three major promises made to the public in the party manifesto in the last 10 years.

She said that the abrogation of Article 370 that ended the special status of the then state of Jammu and Kashmir, women's reservation in the legislature, and the construction of Ram Mandir were these promises and they were fulfilled.

Published: 05 Mar 2024, 09:57 AM IST
