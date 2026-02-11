No-confidence motion against Om Birla: ‘Shortcomings' found in Opposition notice seeking LS Speaker's removal

A notice submitted by Opposition MPs seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has been found to contain procedural deficiencies, officials familiar with the matter told news agency PTI, though the Speaker has directed the Secretariat to rectify the shortcomings and move forward under the rules.

Notice flagged for repeated references to February 2025 events Lok Sabha Secretariat officials familiar with the matter said shortcomings were identified in the notice, including repeated mention of events from February 2025 — a detail that, according to officials, could have been grounds for rejecting it under the rulebook.

However, rather than dismissing the notice outright, Om Birla had reportedly instructed officials to have the deficiencies corrected and proceed.

“Om Birla has ordered expeditious action in accordance with the rules. The notice will be listed after the commencement of the second phase of the Budget Session. After receiving the revised notice, it will be examined promptly as per the prescribed rules,” Lok Sabha Secretariat officials were quoted by ANI.

Motion expected to be listed in the second half of Budget Session The discussion on the motion of no confidence against Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla is expected to be scheduled for March 9, the first day of the second part of the Budget Session, according to Lok Sabha Secretariat sources.

Congress submits notice, says it followed Rule 94C The Congress submitted the notice on Tuesday and said it had followed parliamentary procedure in doing so.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "At 1:14 pm today, we submitted a motion for a no-confidence motion against the Speaker under rule 94C rules and procedures."

Congress sources said 118 MPs had signed the notice.

Opposition alleges “blatantly partisan” conduct by Speaker Opposition MPs have framed the notice as a response to what they describe as persistent and politically biased conduct in the Chair, including claims that leaders of Opposition parties were not allowed to speak in the House.

According to sources, the notice cites four incidents, including the allegation that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not permitted to speak during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address. Gandhi had sought to refer to former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane’s unpublished memoir while discussing the 2020 standoff with China.

Suspensions, remarks and Speaker’s own statement cited in notice Opposition sources said the notice also points to the suspension of eight MPs, and to comments by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, which were described as “objectionable and personalised attacks” against former Prime Ministers.

They also cited a statement attributed to Birla, in which he said he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to attend the House to avoid an “unpleasant incident”, after receiving information that some Congress MPs might approach the Prime Minister’s seat and “resort to an unprecedented incident”.

TMC urges appeal before motion, offers conditional support The Trinamool Congress has taken a more cautious line, arguing that the Opposition should first submit an appeal to the Speaker before escalating to a no-confidence motion.