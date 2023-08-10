comScore
'Don't know what's more unfortunate...': Mahua Moitra's jibe at PM Modi during no-confidence speech
'Don't know what's more unfortunate...': Mahua Moitra's jibe at PM Modi during no-confidence speech

 1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 02:40 PM IST Livemint ,Edited By Alka Jain

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra criticizes BJP-led government for handling Manipur violence, calls for no-confidence motion.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra speaks during the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)Premium
TMC MP Mahua Moitra speaks during the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday said that the no-confidence motion is to break the code of silence in violence-hit Manipur. She also slammed the BJP-led central government for not being able to handle the Mapipur situation properly.

Criticizing PM Modi over the Manipur issue today, Mahua Moitra said, “We are here to ask the question in our 'tum abhi chup raho' republic where the PM tells a Governor 'chup raho'. We as elected MPs in this House are routinely told ‘chup raho’."

“This motion is to break this code of silence in Manipur. PM Modi will not listen to us, he will come on the last day and give his speech. I don't know what is more unfortunate, our PM refuses to come to the Parliament or that he refuses to go to Manipur," she added.

Ahead of the no-confidence motion speech, she also took a 'bright pink and green saree' jibe. “Am supposed to speak today. Am wearing a bright pink & green saree just in case shameless biased @sansad_tv focuses elsewhere during my speech," She wrote on X before starting her speech in the House.

Earlier in July, Mahua Moitra called for ‘some Manipur ki Baat’ while Congress leader Jairam Ramesh lamented the Maun (silence) on the topic.

“Enough Mann Ki Baat now is time for some Manipur ki Baat. Honourable PM Narendra Modi ji," Moitra had tweeted.

Opposition leaders have been demanding PM Modi's statement on the Manipur issue in the Parliament. They have been questioning PM's silence on the matter.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reply during the no-confidence debate in the Lok Sabha today around 4:00 pm, a tweet from the Prime Minister's office said.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

 

(With ANI inputs)

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 02:54 PM IST
