Opposition alliance aims to force discussion on Manipur issue in Parliament with their no confidence motion. The delay in action that has only tales of horror to narrate for Manipur caused continuous logjam in both houses of parliament since the monsoon session began on 20 July.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday admitted a no-confidence motion moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi against the Narendra Modi government. Speaker Birla has said that he will inform the members about the date for a discussion on the matter as per rules after discussing the same with leaders of all parties.
BRS MP Nama Nageshwar Rao also submitted a notice to move a no-confidence motion against the Union Council of Ministers. The K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is not a part of the INDIA alliance.
With the aim to bring to bring the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)led -National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to talk about the Manipur issue in Parliament the Opposition alliance seem to have moved the No Confidence motion. The I.N.D.I.A bloc wishes to win the ‘battle of perception’ if not the no confidence motion.
Number game for both blocs in Lok Sabha
The numbers for BJP in parliament are far more than the Opposition bloc combined.
The Majority mark in Lok Sabha is 272. In that case, BJP alone holds 303 seats, and combined with NDA members that total strength is of 331 members.
Meanwhile, the opposition I.N.D.I.A has 144 seats in Lok Sabha, within which while parties like KCR's BRS, YS Jagan Reddy's YSRCP and Naveen Patnaik's BJD have combined strength of 70. The latter three are parties who have decided not to go for the I.N.D.I.A alliance for ‘Mission 2024’.
How does No Confidence motion work?
The No Confidence motion is used by Opposition in the Lower House of the Parliament in a democratic country against the ruling government. This tool bounds the ruling party to prove it still enjoys the majority in the Lok Sabha.
In a parliamentary democracy, a government can be in power only if it commands a majority in the directly elected House. Article 75(3) of our Constitution embodies this rule.
Any Lok Sabha MP, who can garner the support of 50 colleagues, can, at any point of time, introduce a motion of no-confidence against the Council of Ministers.
Therefore if the BJP-led NDA alliance loses the majority vote induced by the No Confidence motion brought about in the Parliament during the monsoon session, the PM Narendra Modi government will fall immediately.
Despite the knowledge that the Opposition Alliance does not have the majority share, unless several BJP MPs also join join hands with them along with the entirety of NDA parties, the no confidence motion, as is empirically evident, been used to force a discussion on a particular topic- Manipur ethnic violence in this case.