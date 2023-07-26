No-confidence motion in Parliament: What is likely to unfold?4 min read 26 Jul 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has accepted a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, which will be discussed within 10 days. This will be the 28th no-confidence motion in India's history.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Wednesday accepted a no-confidence motion filed against the Narendra Modi government by Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. According to reports, speaker Om Birla has called a meeting of floor leaders of all parties in Lok Sabha on Thursday, 27 July. As per the convention, once admitted the discussion on the motion has to be held within 10 days.
