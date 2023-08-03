Opposition parties on Wednesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting an advanced schedule for the no-confidence debate so that they can participate in the debate and put forward their opinion about how the situation needs to be dealt with. Earlier this week, the Birla announced that the no-confidence will be taken up for discussion on August 8 to 10, the last three days of the session

“We told the Speaker that the government is using this opportunity to pass a number of bills and we want to participate in the discussion. If the no-confidence discussion takes place at the earliest, then we can participate in the discussion on the legislative agenda," added this person who asked not to be named.

Will Opposition parties file a censure motion at Rajya Sabha?

As per a Hindustan Times report, opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha are considering to move a “censure" motion or a no-confidence motion in the Rajya Sabha expressing “dissatisfaction".

However, there is no provision in either House to bring a censure motion. But an MP can mention such words to convey the intent.

“Any member can give a notice to move a motion. The choice of words in a motion would be important. When Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was in power, both Houses passed a motion to deplore war in the middle east. But there is no provision for a censure motion against any person in Parliament," said former Lok Sabha secretary general P Sreedharan.

On Wednesday, at the meeting of the INDIA alliance parties to discuss floor strategy, a senior member of the Congress from the Rajya Sabha started reading out the draft of the proposed motion, but he was interrupted by a Rajya Sabha floor leader of a non-Congress party who vehemently disagreed with any such move.

Opposition leaders said that a final decision may be taken in the next few days.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)