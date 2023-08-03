No-confidence motion: INDIA MPs request an earlier date for debate, says, ‘govt is using opportunity to…’1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 06:56 AM IST
Opposition parties request advanced schedule for no-confidence debate in Lok Sabha, want to participate in discussion.
Opposition parties on Wednesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting an advanced schedule for the no-confidence debate so that they can participate in the debate and put forward their opinion about how the situation needs to be dealt with. Earlier this week, the Birla announced that the no-confidence will be taken up for discussion on August 8 to 10, the last three days of the session
