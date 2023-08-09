No-confidence motion: PM Modi to reply on Opposition allegations in Parliament on Friday. Here's what to expect2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 11:05 PM IST
PM Modi to reply to no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha; Home Minister Shah urges talks to end violence in Manipur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark his presence in the Lok Sabha tomorrow to reply to the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the NDA government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today. “The PM will be present in the House tomorrow to reply to the no-confidence motion," the Union minister told Lok Sabha today.