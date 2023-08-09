Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark his presence in the Lok Sabha tomorrow to reply to the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the NDA government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today. “The PM will be present in the House tomorrow to reply to the no-confidence motion," the Union minister told Lok Sabha today.

Just before the adjournment of the House, the Union Minister confirmed the same.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make a statement on the prevailing condition in Manipur which has been hit by ethnic clashes and also reply to allegations put forward by Opposition leaders in the parliament.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday urged warring Kuki and Meitei communities to hold talks, as Lok Sabha adopted a resolution calling for the restoration of peace in the northeastern state.

Intervening in the debate on the no-confidence motion after Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders slammed the government's handling of the Manipur situation, Shah urged them not to politicise the issue of ethnic violence in the state.

"I agree with the opposition that there is a cycle of violence in Manipur ... Nobody can support such incidents. Whatever happened is shameful, but to politicise those events is even more shameful," Shah said.

The minister said 152 people were killed, 14,898 people arrested and 1,106 FIRs registered since violence erupted on May 3.

Lok Sabha also adopted a resolution read out by Speaker Om Birla appealing for peace in Manipur that was enthusiastically supported by the NDA members in the presence of the opposition.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday initiated the debate on the motion which later turned into a heated argument between Opposition and the Centre.

Gogoi, while speaking in House said that the Opposition was compelled to move the motion to break the 'maun vrat' of the PM and further asked three questions to the PM.

“Three questions to the PM--Why did he not go to Manipur yet? Rahul Gandhi went there, MPs from different parties, part of I.N.D.I.A went there; Union Home Minister went there and MoS Home also went, but being the PM of the country, why Modi didn't Modi go to the state? The second question is- why it took 80 days for Modi ji to speak on Manipur? When he spoke, he spoke only for 30 seconds.

After that too, there is no sympathetic word from Modi ji, nor has he appealed for peace there. Ministers are saying ‘We will speak on the issue’; they should do that, and no one has stopped them to speak, but ministers’ words do not hold as much significance as Modi ji’s does. If Mr Modi takes an initiative for peace, the step would be considered as a strong one which cannot be done by any minister," Gogoi said.

*With inputs from agencies