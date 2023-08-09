“Three questions to the PM--Why did he not go to Manipur yet? Rahul Gandhi went there, MPs from different parties, part of I.N.D.I.A went there; Union Home Minister went there and MoS Home also went, but being the PM of the country, why Modi didn't Modi go to the state? The second question is- why it took 80 days for Modi ji to speak on Manipur? When he spoke, he spoke only for 30 seconds.