No-confidence motion: What is it? How it can impact Modi govt? EXPLAINER

No-confidence motion: What is it? How it can impact Modi govt? EXPLAINER2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Opposition parties in India have moved a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in order to discuss the situation in Manipur. The motion is likely to be defeated as the ruling party has a majority in the House.
The newly formed alliance of the leading opposition parties called INDIA has moved the no-confidence or (no-trust) motion agaisnt Prime Minister Narendra Modi governement in Lok Sabha on Wedneday to force the PM to speak on Manipur violence. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi submitted a notice for no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha today.
