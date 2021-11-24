Noida International Airport to see 8,914 cr investment in first phase

NIAL has been set up as a company for the Noida International Airport. The UP government and the New Delhi Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) will have 37.5 per cent stake each in NIAL. The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) have 12.5 per cent stake each in the company.

