Noida MLA Pankaj Singh tests Covid-19 positive, hospitalised

Noida: BJP's Uttar Pradesh vice-president and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. The 41-year-old politician urged the people who recently came in his contact to get themselves tested for Covid-19 . “On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report has come positive. I have got hospitalised on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you, who have come in contact with me in the last a few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Pankaj Singh is son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Minority Welfare Mohsin Raza, Rural Development Minister Rajendra Pratap Singh; Ayush Minister Dharam Singh Saini; Youth Development Minister Upendra Tiwari; Atul Garg, Minister of State for Medical, Health and Family Welfare; and Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh, Minister of State for Khadi and Villages Industries, tested positive for the infection.

UP Industries Minister (Cabinet) Satish Mahana, Health Minister (Cabinet) Jai Pratap Singh, Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh and Law Minister Brajesh Pathak too have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two UP Cabinet ministers -- Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan -- have succumbed to COVID-19.

Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 tally

Fifty-six more people died of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, raising the toll to 3,542, while 5,571 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 2,35,757, an official said. With 102 new cases on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar infection tally is now 8,058, according to the data released by the UP Health Department.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,067) dropped to 12th position on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases. The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (7,334) followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,266), Allahabad (3,020), Gorakhpur (2,666), Varanasi (1,813), Saharanpur (1,569), Aligarh (1,558), Moradabad (1,468), Bareilly (1,429), Ghaziabad (1,421) and Meerut (1,186), according to the data.

