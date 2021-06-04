Noida: A special campaign for anti-coronavirus vaccination of transgenders, elderly people living in old-age homes and divyangs (persons with disabilities) residing in Noida and Greater Noida would be held on June 7, news agency PTI reported.

Special Covid vaccination drive in Noida

The vaccination drive would be held at the auditorium of the Vikas Bhawan in Greater Noida.

The special campaign would be held from 10 am to 4 pm on June 7. , Gautam Buddh Nagar District Social Welfare Officer Shailendra Singh said.

All transgender community members who wish to get inoculated should get themselves registered by visiting Vikas Bhawan on June 4 and 5 and meet officials concerned in room 117 there.

Documents to be carried: Photocopy of their Aadhar card.

For any other clarification over the registration process, the community members may contact social welfare department official Suneel Kumar on 7042563106

Meanwhile, top officers of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar have resolved to make it India's first fully-vaccinated district against coronavirus.

"DM Suhas L Y called on all officials to get totally committed toward ensuring the objective of getting Gautam Buddh Nagar fully vaccinated against COVID-19," District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan had said in a statement to the press.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has an estimated population of 21 lakh of which around 15 lakh to 16 lakh people are to be vaccinated.

UP Covid tally

Uttar Pradesh reported 108 fresh Covid-related fatalities taking the death toll to 20,895 while the infection tally touched 16,95,212 with 1,268 new cases, officials said on Thursday. The recovery rate now stands at 97.1 per cent. There are 25,546 active cases in the state.

