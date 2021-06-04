Noida: Special Covid vaccination drive for transgenders, divyang, elderly. Details here1 min read . Updated: 04 Jun 2021, 06:17 AM IST
Noida's special vaccine drive for transgenders, divyang, elderly on June 7
Noida: A special campaign for anti-coronavirus vaccination of transgenders, elderly people living in old-age homes and divyangs (persons with disabilities) residing in Noida and Greater Noida would be held on June 7, news agency PTI reported.
Special Covid vaccination drive in Noida
Meanwhile, top officers of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar have resolved to make it India's first fully-vaccinated district against coronavirus.
"DM Suhas L Y called on all officials to get totally committed toward ensuring the objective of getting Gautam Buddh Nagar fully vaccinated against COVID-19," District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan had said in a statement to the press.
Gautam Buddh Nagar has an estimated population of 21 lakh of which around 15 lakh to 16 lakh people are to be vaccinated.
UP Covid tally
Uttar Pradesh reported 108 fresh Covid-related fatalities taking the death toll to 20,895 while the infection tally touched 16,95,212 with 1,268 new cases, officials said on Thursday. The recovery rate now stands at 97.1 per cent. There are 25,546 active cases in the state.
