North Korea fires ballistic missile two days after ICBM test
Japan coast guard calimed that it appears to have second and third missiles already fallen, Japanese national public broadcaster NHK reported
Just just two days after launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea off Japan's west coast, North Korea on Monday fired unspecified ballistic missile.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×