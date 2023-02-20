Just just two days after launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea off Japan's west coast, North Korea on Monday fired unspecified ballistic missile.

The missile was fired toward waters off its east coast, the South Korea’s military said.

Meanwhile Japan coast guard calimed that it appears to have second and third missiles already fallen, Japanese national public broadcaster NHK reported.

Pyongyang's state media said its latest ICBM test was meant to further bolster its “fatal" nuclear attack capacity and threatened additional powerful steps over upcoming military drills between the United States and South Korea.

The US held aerial drills with South Korea and Japan in a show of force on Sunday after North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile test, as tit-for-tat military moves added to simmering tensions in the region.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, said whether to use the Pacific ocean as its "shooting range" depends on the US.

In a statement carried by the state media KCNA, Kim said Pyongyang was carefully examining the impact of the increase US strategic assets' presence in the region.