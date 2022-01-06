North Korea says it tested hypersonic missile

Japanese and South Korean officials had described the missile on Wednesday as a suspected ballistic missile. However, photos released by North Korean state media on Thursday matched a model the country put on display at an event in October, which weapons experts have identified as a liquid-fueled maneuvering re-entry vehicle, one of North Korea’s hypersonic models. The launch Wednesday would be the second test by North Korea of hypersonic technology, after one in September.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}