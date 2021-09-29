North Korean weapons launch showed off vital piece of Kim Jong Un’s ambitions

In recent days, Kim Yo Jong, the dictator’s sister, has suggested that Pyongyang has some openness to reviving inter-Korean ties, if Seoul demonstrates mutual respect and impartiality. South Korea can play a bigger role in jump-starting denuclearization talks, though only if Washington and Pyongyang are first willing to take incremental steps to build trust, said Jessica J. Lee, a Korea specialist at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a Washington-based think tank.

