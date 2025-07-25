‘Not a culmination, but a beginning’: Kamal Haasan pens a thoughtful note on making Parliament debut

Kamal Haasan, the iconic Tamil actor and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam, has made his debut in the Rajya Sabha, pledging to be a voice for the people of Tamil Nadu. He emphasizes this moment as a beginning, not an end, in his political journey.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published25 Jul 2025, 08:46 PM IST
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan signs documents after taking oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, July 25, 2025.
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan signs documents after taking oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, July 25, 2025. (Sansad TV)

Superstar Kamal Haasan was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament on Friday. The Tamil actor and politician took his oath in Tamil to resounding thumps on the table by fellow Parliamentarians.

The 'Thug Life' actor expressed his happiness on his significant political milestone. The 69-year-old Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor-turned-politician, talking to media persons outside the parliament earlier, said, “I am very proud and honoured.”

Also Read | Kamal Haasan sworn in as Rajya Sabha member, takes oath in Tamil | Watch

Kamal Haasan's election to the Upper House marks a significant milestone in his political journey, as he assumes a national legislative role for the first time.

“Today, as I rose to take the affirmation as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, I did so with a heart full of humility and a conscience weighed by responsibility. I have sworn to uphold the Constitution of India – not as a ritual of formality, but as a solemn promise to serve its spirit with fidelity, courage, and conscience,” Haasan wrote later in a message on X.

Haasan was nominated with the support of the ruling DMK-led alliance, which had promised him a Rajya Sabha seat in return for MNM's support during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

‘Moment is not mine alone’

“This moment is not mine alone. I share it with my people, whose voices I carry into the chambers of power. I share it with the soil of Tamil Nadu that has nurtured me – a land that has produced poets and revolutionaries, thinkers and reformers, and above all, citizens who believe deeply in justice, dignity, and self-respect,” Haasan said in the three-page message.

Haasan filed his nomination on June 6 at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, among other political leaders. On June 12, Haasan, who is the president of MNM, and five others were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Supreme Court's ‘Thug Life’ ruling does not erase threat of ‘mob veto’

The five others elected are DMK's Poet Salma (A Rokkaiah Malik), SR Sivalingam, P Wilson (who enters his second term), and AIADMK's IS Inbadurai and Dhanapal.

With reverence for the Constitution

Haasan promised that he would strive to be the voice of Tamil Nadu in Delhi — clear, compassionate, and committed —and that he would speak not for one community but for the common good.

This moment is not mine alone. I share it with my people, whose voices I carry into the chambers of power.

"With reverence for the Constitution, with faith in democracy, and with love for my people, I begin this chapter not as a culmination, but as a beginning,' he said.

(With agency inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • Kamal Haasan emphasizes the importance of representing the voices of Tamil Nadu in Parliament.
  • His election signifies a broader political strategy and alliance-building in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
  • Haasan's approach combines reverence for the Constitution with a commitment to serve the common good.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsPoliticsNews‘Not a culmination, but a beginning’: Kamal Haasan pens a thoughtful note on making Parliament debut
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.