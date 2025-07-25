‘Not a culmination, but a beginning’: Kamal Haasan pens a thoughtful note on making Parliament debut

Superstar Kamal Haasan was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament on Friday. The Tamil actor and politician took his oath in Tamil to resounding thumps on the table by fellow Parliamentarians.

The 'Thug Life' actor expressed his happiness on his significant political milestone. The 69-year-old Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor-turned-politician, talking to media persons outside the parliament earlier, said, “I am very proud and honoured.”

Kamal Haasan's election to the Upper House marks a significant milestone in his political journey, as he assumes a national legislative role for the first time.

“Today, as I rose to take the affirmation as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, I did so with a heart full of humility and a conscience weighed by responsibility. I have sworn to uphold the Constitution of India – not as a ritual of formality, but as a solemn promise to serve its spirit with fidelity, courage, and conscience,” Haasan wrote later in a message on X.

Haasan was nominated with the support of the ruling DMK-led alliance, which had promised him a Rajya Sabha seat in return for MNM's support during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

‘Moment is not mine alone’ “This moment is not mine alone. I share it with my people, whose voices I carry into the chambers of power. I share it with the soil of Tamil Nadu that has nurtured me – a land that has produced poets and revolutionaries, thinkers and reformers, and above all, citizens who believe deeply in justice, dignity, and self-respect,” Haasan said in the three-page message.

Haasan filed his nomination on June 6 at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, among other political leaders. On June 12, Haasan, who is the president of MNM, and five others were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu.

The five others elected are DMK's Poet Salma (A Rokkaiah Malik), SR Sivalingam, P Wilson (who enters his second term), and AIADMK's IS Inbadurai and Dhanapal.

With reverence for the Constitution Haasan promised that he would strive to be the voice of Tamil Nadu in Delhi — clear, compassionate, and committed —and that he would speak not for one community but for the common good.

"With reverence for the Constitution, with faith in democracy, and with love for my people, I begin this chapter not as a culmination, but as a beginning,' he said.