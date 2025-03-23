Amid the controversy around Aurangzeb row, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday expressed party's ‘firm’ view on the topic, questioning, “Are we going to iconize someone who was against the ethos of India.”

He further adds, “People with invader mindset are a threat to India”

Here are the top things he said during the event During a RSS event, Hosabale said, “... There have been a lot of incidents in the past. There was an 'Aurangzeb Road' in Delhi, which was renamed Abdul Kalam Road. There was some reason behind it. Aurangzeb's brother, Dara Shikoh, was not made a hero. Those who advocate the Ganga-Jamuni culture never thought of bringing Dara Shikoh forward.”

“Are we going to iconize someone who was against the ethos of India, or are we going to go with those who worked according to the traditions of this land?...”

Also Read | Nagpur Violence: BJP responsible for rise in communal clashes

If the freedom fighting is done against Britishers, then it is a freedom fight. The fight against those who were before them (Britishers) was also a freedom movement, he went on to add

“What Maharana Pratap did was fight for freedom. If there are people with an invader mentality, then they are a danger to the country... We have to decide whom we are going to associate with the ethos of our country... It is not about religion... This is RSS's firm view…”