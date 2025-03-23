‘Not about religion,’ RSS expresses ‘firm’ view amid Aurangzeb row - ‘Invader mindset is threat to India’

Amid the controversy around Aurangzeb row, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday expressed party's ‘firm’ view on the topic, questioning, “Are we going to iconize someone who was against the ethos of India.”
He further adds, “People with invader mindset are a threat to India”
During a RSS event, Hosabale said, “... There have been a lot of incidents in the past. There was an 'Aurangzeb Road' in Delhi, which was renamed Abdul Kalam Road. There was some reason behind it. Aurangzeb's brother, Dara Shikoh, was not made a hero. Those who advocate the Ganga-Jamuni culture never thought of bringing Dara Shikoh forward.”
“Are we going to iconize someone who was against the ethos of India, or are we going to go with those who worked according to the traditions of this land?...”
If the freedom fighting is done against Britishers, then it is a freedom fight. The fight against those who were before them (Britishers) was also a freedom movement, he went on to add
“What Maharana Pratap did was fight for freedom. If there are people with an invader mentality, then they are a danger to the country... We have to decide whom we are going to associate with the ethos of our country... It is not about religion... This is RSS's firm view…”
The clashes in Nagpur on March 17 erupted over demands for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave. Tensions escalated further when rumours circulated that a holy book of a particular community had been burnt during the agitation. However, the situation has now returned to normal, and the curfew imposed in several areas has been lifted.