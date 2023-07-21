'Not allowed to speak truth in Gehlot Raj': Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slams Rajasthan CM sacking his minister2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:25 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Rajendra Gudha cornered his government in the assembly.
Hours after the reports surfaced Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot sacked his minister who questioned the state government over crimes against women in the state, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday slammed him.
