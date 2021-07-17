Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Yediyurappa on Saturday refuted reports of his resignation as the Karnataka chief minister amid reports of a leadership overhaul in the state.

The CM had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. "Not at all," Yediyurappa said upon being asked if he had resigned following the meeting.

"Yesterday I met the PM, we discussed the development of the state and I will come back again in August. There is no value in such news," he said.

The minister had on Friday as well stated that they only discussed the pending state works including the Mekedatu dam project over the Cauvery river.

"I requested the PM to facilitate early implementation of some state works. He has agreed for all," Yediyurappa said.

When asked if the topic of changes in the state leadership came up, he responded with a smile, "I don't know. You have to tell."

An official statement issued after the meeting said the CM discussed various state issues with the PM.

"During the meeting, the CM requested to declare Upper Bhadra Project as National project and also sought a financial assistance of ₹6,000 crore for Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road project," the statement said.

He also discussed the Mekedatu project and establishing a US Consulate in the state, it said.

The chief minister's secretary, Gorish Hosur, was also present in the meeting.

Karnataka's political turmoil

Yediyurappa's meeting with the PM came at a time when open remarks against him are being made by some disgruntled leaders within the party.

Some ministers have even accused him of corruption and interference in the administration despite warnings of disciplinary action by the leadership.

Another section of the party is demanding the replacement of Yediyurappa (79) citing his age and the need of projecting a new CM face ahead of assembly polls in 2023, reported news agency PTI quoting sources.

This has led to speculations amid the political circles.

Yediyurappa had before the meeting commented on a possible rejig in the state cabinet. "I will tell you if there is any such discussion with (party) seniors over the restructuring or expansion of the cabinet," he said.

Later, the CM also met newly appointed four central ministers from Karnataka over dinner at the Karnataka Bhawan.

The CM also said he will meet some of the Center's key ministers including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

