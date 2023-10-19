‘Not bothered, people have wishes’: Shivakumar on when he will be ‘the king’ in Karnataka
When asked about when will he be 'the king', DK Shivakumar said it was for his party to decide, while mentioning that he is not bothered about it.
Siddaramaiah’s power tussle with DK Shivakumar has again come to haunt the Karnataka chief minister as the latter’s supporters have yet again expressed their wish to see him as “the king" even though a power-sharing formula was agreed upon. Congress reached the decision with the two leaders agreeing to a rotational formula. Siddaramaiah will be the chief minister for a period of 2.5 years. After which, Shivakumar will take over as the chief minister.