Siddaramaiah’s power tussle with DK Shivakumar has again come to haunt the Karnataka chief minister as the latter’s supporters have yet again expressed their wish to see him as “the king" even though a power-sharing formula was agreed upon. Congress reached the decision with the two leaders agreeing to a rotational formula. Siddaramaiah will be the chief minister for a period of 2.5 years. After which, Shivakumar will take over as the chief minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Months after the formula was decided, his supporters voiced their desire for him to see him as the Karnataka's chief minister. When asked about when will he be “the king", DK Shivakumar said it was for his party to decide, while mentioning that he is not bothered about it.

"See. We have been given power for five years. The party leadership will decide whenever they need it. I'm not bothered about it. People have their own wishes, it is their opinion, our priority is to provide good governance," DK Shivakumar said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day in Belagavi, Karnataka MLA and Shivakumar’s supporter Vijayanand Kashappanavar said, "In today's event the award was presented to our dear leader DK Shivakumar which has given a good name to the entire north Karnataka region. Our DK Shivakumar who is now the deputy chief minister will surely become the chief minister of the state soon as I'm expressing my wish."

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar has said he was aware that a team is active in the BJP to “destabilise" the government and Congress legislators have been informing him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as to who is contacting them and what offer is being made to them.

He said he will make the legislators reveal it during the next Assembly session. "Yes, we are aware of it. All MLAs are informing me and the Chief Minister completely as to who all are meeting them. They are telling us what is being offered to them," Shivakumar said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

