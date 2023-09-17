‘Not feasible for me to attend flag-hoisting in new Parliament building,’ Mallikarjun Kharge pens to RS Secy General1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 07:37 AM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expresses displeasure over belated invitation to flag hoisting event at new Parliament building.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge voiced his displeasure on Saturday regarding the belated invitation to the flag hoisting event at the new Parliament building.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message