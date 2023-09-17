Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge voiced his displeasure on Saturday regarding the belated invitation to the flag hoisting event at the new Parliament building. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kharge stated that he would not be able to participate in the function scheduled for Sunday.

Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha Secretary General, Pramod Chandra Mody, and said, "Dear P C Mody ji, I am writing this letter with a sense of disappointment that I have received your invite for the flag hoisting function tomorrow at New Parliament building only on September 15 quite late in the evening."

Congress President further said that in advance, meetings of the newly constructed CWC were scheduled for September 16 and 17 at Hyderabad.

"Since the programmes had been fixed much in advance. I am presently in Hyderabad to hold the meetings. As I will return to Delhi late night on September 17, it will not feasible for me to attend the function scheduled for tomorrow morning," Mallikarjun Kharge said in his letter.

The Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha chairman, Jagdeep Dhankar, is scheduled to hoist the national flag at the new Parliament building on September 17, one day ahead of the upcoming Parliament Session in 2023. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also be present at the event. This occasion aligns with the auspicious Vishwakarma Puja and the birthday celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event will witness the presence of Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, as well as Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghawal and V. Muraleedharan. Additionally, leaders from various political parties in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, along with other esteemed dignitaries, will also be in attendance on this occasion.

