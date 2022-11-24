Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Thursday reverted to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his “traitor" barb and said it was unbecoming for a leader like him to use such language at a time when the Congress party should be seen united against the BJP and should work towards strengthening the hand of its senior leader Rahul Gandhi who is on nationwide ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

