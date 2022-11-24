‘Not in my upbringing’: Sachin Pilot has a classy response to Gehlot's 'Gaddar' jibe1 min read . 10:03 PM IST
- Sachi Pilot said that party should work towards strengthening the hand of Rahul Gandhi whose ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will soon enter Rajasthan
Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Thursday reverted to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his “traitor" barb and said it was unbecoming for a leader like him to use such language at a time when the Congress party should be seen united against the BJP and should work towards strengthening the hand of its senior leader Rahul Gandhi who is on nationwide ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.
Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Thursday reverted to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his “traitor" barb and said it was unbecoming for a leader like him to use such language at a time when the Congress party should be seen united against the BJP and should work towards strengthening the hand of its senior leader Rahul Gandhi who is on nationwide ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.
He further added that it was not part of his upbringing to use words like "nikamma, naakara, gaddar and so on". Ashok Gehlot while speaking to news channel NDTV earlier today called him "Gaddar' and said that the party high-command cannot make someone Chief Minister who has betrayed the party.
He further added that it was not part of his upbringing to use words like "nikamma, naakara, gaddar and so on". Ashok Gehlot while speaking to news channel NDTV earlier today called him "Gaddar' and said that the party high-command cannot make someone Chief Minister who has betrayed the party.
While speaking to the news agency PTI, Sachin pilot said "name-calling, mud-slinging, and accusations that are going around are serving little purpose".
"I have seen Ashok Gehlot ji's statements today aimed against me. Someone who is so experienced, senior, and whom the party has given so much, it is unbecoming of someone with such experience to use this language, make such completely false and baseless allegations," Pilot said.
"It serves no purpose when we have to fight BJP unitedly....previously also Ashok Gehlot Ji has been making such allegations against me for a long time," he further added.
Pilot emphasized that the priority of the Congress party should be to focus on the Gujarat elections and Ashok Gehlot is the senior observer of the party for that election. He added that they should work towards strengthening the hand of Rahul Gandhi whose ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will soon enter Rajasthan.
"It is time for us to work together to defeat the BJP because only the Congress can defeat the BJP. I think this name-calling, mud-slinging, and accusations that are going around are serving little purpose," he said.
Sachin Pilot walked alongside Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the Madhya Pradesh leg of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.'
The exchange between senior leaders of the Congress party explains the deep infighting within the party in Rajasthan, which has created a sort of political crisis twice in the state in the past four years.
With inputs from PTI.