'Not India-Pakistan, we are like Aamir-Kiran': What Raut says on BJP-Sena ties

'We are not India-Pakistan. Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them': Sanjay Raut on BJP-Shiv Sena ties

Talking about the friendship of BJP and Shiv Sena, Sanjay Raut said that political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact. He cited the example of Bollywood power couples, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, who announced their separation on Saturday. " Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other," said Rao and Khan in a joint statement.

"Devendra Fadnavis has said that BJP, Shiv Sena are not enemies, it's 100% true but this doesn't mean that both will come together and form govt," said Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil, ANI tweeted.

On Sunday, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis said there might be some differences between BJP and Shiv Sena but they are not enemies.

"There are no ifs and buts in politics. Decisions are taken according to the prevailing circumstances. There might be some differences with Shiv Sena but we are not enemies. Remember that Shiv Sena fought elections with us and after the results, joined hands with Congress and NCP," Fadnavis had said.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, BJP emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra with 105 seats followed by Shiv Sena with 56 seats, NCP bagged 54 seats while Congress got 44 seats in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the election but could not form the government over the issue of the chief ministerial post. Later, Shiv Sena along with NCP and Congress formed the government in the state under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, who took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

