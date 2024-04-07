‘Not just in Delhi…’: AAP supporters held protests LA, NY, Toronto, London, Melbourne against Kejriwal's arrest
Senior AAP leaders and supporters hold day-long fast at Jantar Mantar protesting Kejriwal's arrest. Sanjay Singh asserts Kejriwal's honesty. Atishi accuses BJP of dictatorship. Protests held in other states and abroad.
Top Aam Aadmi Party leaders held a day-long fast at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused the BJP of resorting to dictatorship.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message