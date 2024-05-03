Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: The Karnataka Police on May 2 filed a rape case against JD(S) Member of Parliament (MP) Prajwal Revanna, who is facing a probe in connection with a sexual abuse case.

Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, has been named as the sole accused in the FIR. This is the second case filed against the Hassan MP after he fled the country on April 27. Several explicit video clips allegedly involving him started making the rounds recently, stirring a controversy.

Revanna is not the only politician from Karnataka to be involved in an alleged sex scandal. The state has a history of politicians featuring in scandals in the past with many of them eventually cleared of charges. Here is a list of 5 such instances since 2007:

Ramesh Jarkiholi: March 2021

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned as Karnataka water resources minister in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s government over allegations of sexual harassment against him in March 2021. A social activist had lodged a complaint, alleging exploitation over the promise of a job at Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Jarkiholi, a Congress defector in the BJP, had played a pivotal role in toppling the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in 2019.

Arvind Limbavali: July 2019

A political row erupted in Karnataka in July 2019 when a ‘sex video’ purportedly featured then-BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali. The video had Limbavali in a compromising position with another man. Limbavali had denied the allegation questioning the authenticity of the video clip. Many months later, the Forensic Sciences Laboratory confirmed the tape as fake.

HY Meti: December 2016

HY Meti resigned as excise minister in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over an allegation of being involved in a sex scandal. The alleged scandal came to the fore after an RTI activist, Rajashekar Mulali, alleged that there was a CD which had recorded Meti’s indecent act with a woman who had approached him for a favour. The case was transferred to the CID after a police complaint. Many months later, the woman withdrew her complaint and the CID cleared Meti of charges

Laxman Savadi, CC Patil, and Krishna Palemar: Feb 2012

One of the most infamous sex scandals in Karnataka dates back to February 2012 when three BJP lawmakers and ministers, Laxman Savadi, CC Patil, and Krishna Palemar, were accused of watching pornography in the Karnataka assembly.

Years later, the three politicians were given a clean chit in the inquiry conducted by the Karnataka Assembly’s House committee. In 2019, Patil and Savadi were again inducted in the cabinet of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Renukacharya: 2007

BJP lawmaker from Honnali, Renukacharya resigned as minister of food and civil supplies in the BJP-JD(S) coalition government in 2007 after a hospital nurse accused him of sexual harassment. However, Renukacharya was acquitted in 2017 due to insufficient evidence. In fact, he was once again inducted into the cabinet in 2008 as excise minister in BS Yediyurappa’s cabinet.

