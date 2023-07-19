‘Not patriotic’: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut slams controversy around the name ‘INDIA’2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Shivsena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claims that people who have a problem with the name India are not patriotic. He also questions if there are any other political parties with the name India, targeting former ally BJP.
The senior Congress leader also said that Sarma was fine with the Prime Minister using the term India, but when 26 opposition parties called their formation INDIA, he throws a fit and argues that it reflects a 'colonial mindset'.