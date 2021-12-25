Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai made it clear that he is not resigning from the post.

There has been rumours that Bommai might be replaced. The CM is reportedly suffering from knee related problem, and there were speculations that he might undergo treatment abroad but there was no official word on this.

During interaction with the Press in Hubli, Bommai on Saturday made it clear that he is not travelling to any foreign country and that there is no question of any new Chief Minister in Karnataka.

"The event which was supposed to be held in Davos is postponed to June. So no plans of travelling abroad", added Bommai.

Bommai took over as Chief Minister on July 28 after B S Yediyurappa resigned on the day he completed two years in office.

