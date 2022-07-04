Not surprising to see BJP winning Assembly Speaker's poll: Saamana

The editorial also said the Speaker's election was illegal and not in accordance with democracy and ethics. "It was not at all surprising to see the governor taking part in the immoral act," it said. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) had sought permission (when it was in power) from the governor to conduct the Speaker's election, but the permission was denied, citing the issue was sub-judice, the Sena said. "Why the same rule is not applied now?" it sought to know. It also stated that the Speaker's election was done through headcount (of legislators in the House), but when the MVA was in power, they (BJP) wanted the secret ballot method. Notably, in a previous legislature session, the then MVA government had amended the existing rules to facilitate the Speaker’s election through a voice vote. The governor had described the decision as unconstitutional and sought legal opinion. On Monday, the editorial in Saamana asked, "Which Constitution book the governor has, Dr Ambedkar's or any other?" It seems Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was happy over the dismissal of the Thackeray government. "The happiness was akin to the joy the British felt when they executed (Indian freedom fighter) Bhagat Singh," it claimed. In that happiness, he (the governor) offered sweets to Shinde (when he was sworn in as the CM). He had not looked happy when Uddhav Thackeray became the CM (in 2019), the editorial said.

