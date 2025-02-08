People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti on Saturday claimed that she and her mother, party chief Mehbooba Mufti, had been placed under house arrest.

Asserting that nothing has changed in Kashmir even after the elections, Iltija said she had intended to visit Kathua while Mehbooba Mufti planned to visit Sopore to meet the bereaved family of the truck driver killed in army firing on Wednesday.

In a social media post, Iltija Mufti shared pictures of the locked front gate of her house and said, “My mother and I both have been placed under house arrest. Our gates have been locked up because she was meant to visit Sopore, where Waseem Mir was shot dead by the army.”

“I intended to visit Kathua to meet Makhan Din's family and (I) am not being allowed to even move out,” Iltija Mufti said in a post on X.

“Nothing has changed in Kashmir even after elections. Now even comforting the families of victims is being criminalised,” she added.

Iltija also tagged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in her X post.

Who is Waseem Mir? Truck driver Waseem Majeed Mir was killed in army firing after he refused to stop at a checkpoint at Sangrama in Baramulla district on Wednesday night.

In a previous X post, Iltija said, “Shocking that after a civilian killing in Kathua dubbed as an 'OGW' another civilian from Sopore was shot dead by the Army. How strange that after chasing the truck for over 23 kms they claim to have fired at the tyres but somehow misfired at him instead.”

“Are Kashmiri lives so cheap? How long will you justify this unbridled impunity by pointing everyone with the needle of suspicion?” she added.

Who is Makhan Din? Makhan Din (26), a resident of Batodi village in Kathua accused of being involved in militancy, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday night due to police “harassment”.

In a video he recorded before he killed himself, Makhan Din claimed innocence and denied any connection with terrorists.