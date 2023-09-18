'Nothing special…Astrologer must have said': RJD MP takes jibe at Centre for conducting Special Parliament session2 min read 18 Sep 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Parliament Special Session: RJD leader criticizes Centre for conducting special session, says normal bills could have waited till Winter Session.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha has taken a jibe at the Centre for conducting the special session of the Parliament. He said there is nothing special about the session as normal Bills are being brought in that could have waited till the Winter Session.
