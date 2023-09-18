Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha has taken a jibe at the Centre for conducting the special session of the Parliament. He said there is nothing special about the session as normal Bills are being brought in that could have waited till the Winter Session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jha said, "Some astrologer must have said something and the PM believes in all that...They are bringing normal Bills that could have waited till the Winter Session...Don't say that you have no agenda. The agenda is very clear. We would like to see what the other agendas are. But there is nothing special about it".

The announcement of the five-day special session last month was criticized by the opposition lawmakers, who said the Modi government had not made its parliamentary agenda public. Last week the government released a “tentative list" that mentioned four bills, including a controversial measure that is expected to change how India’s chief election officer is appointed.

On Monday, lawmakers sat in the last session before moving to a new Parliament building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the MPs wherein he spoke about the history of the Indian parliament. PM Modi also lauded the vision of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and subsequent leaders, including Lal Bahadur Shastri, P V Narasimha Rao, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Initiating the discussion in the Lok Sabha on "Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings", Modi also said there were celebrations everywhere when three new states of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chhatisgarh were created during Vajpayee's time but lamented that Telangana being carved out of Andhra Pradesh led to only bitterness and bloodshed in both the states. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is in this Parliament where Pandit Nehru spoke at the 'stroke of midnight hour' and his words continue to inspire everyone, he said.

The biggest achievement of these 75 years is that the common person's trust in Parliament continues to grow, Modi said, as he wished that when Parliament shifts to its new building on Tuesday it should usher in a dawn of new hope and confidence.

The new building sits just across from the old Parliament, a circular structure designed by British architects in the early 20th century. The new four-story building has a total of 1,272 seats in two chambers, almost 500 more than the previous one. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}