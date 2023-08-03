Day after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar offered help to Rajasthan Police saying it was “free to take action" against Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, Ashok Gehlot has accused its counterpart of not extending any help earlier. Monu Manesar is accused in the Bhiwani killings where two Muslim men – Junaid and Nasir – were charred to death and at the center of Nuh communal violence where six people have died.

Addressing a press conference, ML Khattar had said that the Haryana government was ready to extend help to Rajasthan in its investigation against Monu Manesar but they have “no input" on him.

“Rajasthan Police free to act against Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar, Haryana govt will extend help. I have told the Rajasthan government that if they need help to trace him, we are ready to help. Now the Rajasthan Police is searching for him. We don't have any input on his whereabouts. Whether they have or not, how can we say?" ML Khattar said.

Countering ML Khattar’s “ready to help" remark a day earlier, Ashok Gehlot alleged that the Haryana Police didn’t cooperate when Rajasthan Police went to arrest the accused in the Nasir-Junaid murder case. Nuh clashes LIVE updates

In a tweet, Ashok Gehlot said, “The Chief Minister of Haryana Mr Manohar Lal Khattar gives a statement in the media that he will help the Rajasthan Police in every possible way, but when our police went to arrest the accused of the Nasir-Junaid murder case, the Haryana Police did not cooperate, but even registered an FIR against the Rajasthan Police."

“The Haryana Police is not cooperating with the Rajasthan Police in finding the accused who are absconding. Mr. Khattar failed to stop the violence happening in Haryana and is now making such statements just to divert the attention of the people which is not appropriate."