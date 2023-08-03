On Khattar’s ‘Rajasthan free to act’ remark, Ashok Gehlot’s ‘you didn’t let us’ comeback2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 02:53 PM IST
As Haryana CM offers help to Rajasthan Police in locating Monu Manesar, Rajasthan CM accuses Haryana Police of not cooperating
Day after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar offered help to Rajasthan Police saying it was “free to take action" against Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, Ashok Gehlot has accused its counterpart of not extending any help earlier. Monu Manesar is accused in the Bhiwani killings where two Muslim men – Junaid and Nasir – were charred to death and at the center of Nuh communal violence where six people have died.
At least six persons were killed and 116 were arrested since communal clashes broke out between two communities in Haryana’s Nuh. At least 90 people have been detained in connection with the violence in Nuh.