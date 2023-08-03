“Rajasthan Police free to act against Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar, Haryana govt will extend help. I have told the Rajasthan government that if they need help to trace him, we are ready to help. Now the Rajasthan Police is searching for him. We don't have any input on his whereabouts. Whether they have or not, how can we say?" ML Khattar said.

