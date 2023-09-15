Haryana Congress MLA Mamman Khan has been arrested by the state police in connection with the Nuh violence case, as confirmed by ADGP Mamta Singh. As reported by ANI, security measures have been intensified outside the Nuh District Court, where Mamman Khan is scheduled to appear today for legal proceedings. The Ferozepur Jhirka legislator, who was named as an accused in an FIR lodged after the communal clashes, was arrested late last night.

As reported by PTI, the legislator from Ferozepur Jhirka, who had been identified as one of the accused in an FIR filed in the aftermath of the communal clashes, was taken into custody late last night. Satish Kumar, the Deputy Superintendent of Police for Ferozepur Jhirkha and the leader of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) responsible for probing the case, has verified the arrest.

"Yes," he said, when asked if the legislator has been arrested.

Senior Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed also confirmed Khan's arrest.

"The police have given information to us that he has been arrested," said the Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the Haryana Assembly.

Also Read: Haryana Nuh Violence: Monu Manesar denies involvement in communal clashes, says ‘Maman Khan is…’

In the wake of the Nuh violence, Khan had been identified as a suspect in an FIR, as disclosed by the Haryana government in a statement to the High Court last Thursday. The government further asserted that they possessed phone call records and other substantiating evidence to support the allegations against him.

According to Haryana's Additional Advocate General, Deepak Sabharwal, Khan's inclusion as an accused was officially made on September 4, following a thorough examination of the available evidence. Sabharwal also emphasized to reporters that there was substantial and compelling evidence linking Khan to the case.

Also Read: Cow vigilante Monu Manesar, accused of inciting riots in Haryana's Nuh and double murder arrested | Watch

On July 31, a procession led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nuh was attacked by unruly mobs. This resulted in the loss of six lives, with the majority of the fatalities occurring during the attack on the procession. Additionally, a cleric lost his life in a separate attack on a mosque in the neighbouring Gurugram area.

Justice Vikas Bahl is scheduled to hear the case on October 19 for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies)