Haryana Nuh Violence: Union Minister of State and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Tuesday expressed concern regarding participants carrying swords and sticks in a religious yatra. He further asserted that both sides were responsible for causing series of clashes in various districts of Haryana.

Speaking to Indian Express, Singh said, “Kisne hathiyar diye unko is procession mein le jaane ke liye? Koi talwar leke jata hai procession mein? Lathi-dande leke jata hai (Who gave weapons to participants in the procession? Who goes to yatras with sticks and swords? This is wrong." "If both the communities had arms with them, then it is a matter of inquiry as to how they got those arms and why they created such an atmosphere. The Haryana government will conduct an inquiry," he told ANI.

The opposition leaders also criticised the BJP-led Haryana government over Nuh clashes. Congress MP Randeep Surjewala called it a ‘malice’ of Haryana government.

“What was the government doing when these violent clashes broke out in Gurugram, Nuh, Sohna...This was the malice of the government (Haryana govt)," Surjewala told ANI.

BSP chief Mayawati said that Nuh violence proves the failure of law and order in Haryana just like in Manipur.

“In Haryana, the incitement of riots, its spread into parts of Gurugram without any constraint, triggering of violence and huge loss of public property and religious places prove the failure of law and order in Haryana just like Manipur," Mayawati said.

The communal violence in Nuh district spread to neighboring areas, including Gurugram, leading to a series of clashes on Tuesday. The clashes resulted in the unfortunate death of a cleric and the mosque in Sector 57 being destroyed.

A total of 116 people have been arrested and 44 FIRs have been registered till Tuesday in different districts of Haryana to investigate the communal clashes between a group of young men and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

So far, six people including two home guards and one Naib imam have been killed in the violence that erupted on Monday. More than 20 police officers were injured and many cars along with shops were set ablaze in various districts of Haryana.

Amid the ongoing unrest, several corporate and information-technology companies requested their employees to work from home on Tuesday. Additionally, private banks closed their daily operations early and instructed their employees to leave for their safety.

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and coaching centers were closed on Tuesday in Gurugram in light of the clashes, the district Information and Public Relations officer of Gurugram said.

Apart from Gurugram, incidents of violence were also reported in the Palwal district, where a mob set more than 25 huts ablaze in Parshuram Colony. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to the police.

Similarly, in Bhiwadi town in Rajasthan, "two or three" shops on the highway were subjected to vandalism.

The Delhi Police also enhanced patrolling in the national capital on Tuesday after an alert was sounded following communal clashes in Gurugram and adjoining areas in Haryana.

