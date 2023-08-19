Nuh-like riots may be engineered in MP ahead of polls: Digvijaya Singh1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 11:36 PM IST
Communal riots may be engineered in Madhya Pradesh before assembly elections, says Digvijaya Singh. BJP faces tough challenge.
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday claimed that communal riots would be engineered in Madhya Pradesh ahead of assembly elections as the ruling BJP knows that it is facing a tough challenge. The former chief minister was speaking at `Vidhik Vimarsh 2023', a gathering of lawyers organised by the state Congress's Legal and Human Rights Cell here.