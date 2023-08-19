Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Nuh-like riots may be engineered in MP ahead of polls: Digvijaya Singh

Nuh-like riots may be engineered in MP ahead of polls: Digvijaya Singh

1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 11:36 PM IST PTI

Communal riots may be engineered in Madhya Pradesh before assembly elections, says Digvijaya Singh. BJP faces tough challenge.

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday claimed that communal riots would be engineered in Madhya Pradesh ahead of assembly elections as the ruling BJP knows that it is facing a tough challenge. The former chief minister was speaking at `Vidhik Vimarsh 2023', a gathering of lawyers organised by the state Congress's Legal and Human Rights Cell here.

“The way these people caused riots in Nuh in Haryana, they have plans to trigger such riots (in MP) because the BJP knows there is a lot of resentment against it," Singh said.

“During the last 2018 MP Assembly election, Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha made thousands of advocates stand by the Congress. We formed the government then. Again, a large number of lawyers have assembled here. Hopefully, we are going to form the next government in MP," he said.

Speaking at the event, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath said corruption is plaguing the state at every level, from panchayats to the Mantralaya (state headquarters).

Updated: 19 Aug 2023, 11:36 PM IST
