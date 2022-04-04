It’s a great time to be a nurse, away from India

In 2016, a health ministry directive to state governments noted that “the pay and working condition of nurses is pathetic and some steps are required to be taken to uplift the standard of working conditions". The recommendations advised state governments to mandate that private hospitals with less than 200 beds pay salaries at par with what nurses in state government hospitals would earn. In the case of private hospitals with more than 100 beds, it said the salary should be only 10% less than a state government hospital nurse’s salary. And the minimum salary in 20-bed hospitals should be ₹20,000, it added. The recommendations also said that nursing staff should have better working conditions, including paid leave, assigned working hours, medical facilities, transportation, and accommodation during night shifts.