NYC Mayor Eric Adams Issues Order Banning Israel Divestment

New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a pair of executive orders aimed at addressing antisemitism, his office said, weeks before Zohran Mamdani takes his place.

Adams, who recently returned from a trip to Israel, issued an executive order prohibiting city agency heads and mayoral appointees from “engaging in procurement practices that discriminate against the State of Israel, Israeli citizens, or those associated with Israel.” It also bars city pension administrators and trustees from “opposing divestment from bonds and other assets that would discriminate against the State of Israel, Israeli citizens, or those associated with Israel,” the order states.

A second order directs New York City Police commissioner Jessica Tisch to consider ideas for how to regulate protests taking place near houses of worship. That order comes after a recent protest outside of a synagogue on the Upper East Side that drew criticism from some Jewish leaders, prompting Tisch to apologize for the NYPD’s handling of the event.

The orders come as Mamdani, a democratic socialist and outspoken critic of Israel, is set to be inaugurated on Jan. 1. The Queens assembly member has long supported the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

The city’s pension funds no longer hold any Israeli bonds, after outgoing Comptroller Brad Lander divested from them. But the funds still hold $291 million worth of investments in Israeli companies. Lander, who endorsed Mamdani, has said the decision to divest from Israel bonds was based on risk and wasn’t motivated by political concerns.

Adams’ executive orders come days after Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Marc Rowan called Mamdani an “enemy” of the Jewish people at a fundraiser.

Mamdani has said he intends to keep Tisch as the city’s police commissioner when he takes office.

A spokesperson for Mamdani’s transition team didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.