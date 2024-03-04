Obscene video case: Barabanki BJP MP says video 'fake', vows not to contest polls 'until proven innocent'
Upendra Singh Rawat, a sitting MP from Barabanki, was earlier named in the BJP's first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
A day after a fake 'obscene video' of Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian Upendra Singh Rawat went viral on social media, Rawat withdrew his candidature from the Barabanki seat in Uttar Pradesh.
The BJP announced its first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, which includes 34 ministers on 2 February 2.
Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had denied a ticket to the then-sitting MP Priyanka Singh Rawat and made Upendra Singh Rawat its candidate.
With agency inputs.
