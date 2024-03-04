Active Stocks
Obscene video case: Barabanki BJP MP says video 'fake', vows not to contest polls 'until proven innocent'

Upendra Singh Rawat, a sitting MP from Barabanki, was earlier named in the BJP's first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat. (HT)
BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat. (HT)

A day after a fake 'obscene video' of Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian Upendra Singh Rawat went viral on social media, Rawat withdrew his candidature from the Barabanki seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Rawat, a sitting MP from Barabanki, was earlier named in the BJP's first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Now, the BJP leader said he will not contest any poll till proven innocent in 'obscene video' case.

ALSO READ: BJP candidate Upendra Singh Rawat's fake' obscene video goes viral, case filed

Rawat's secretary Dinesh Chandra Rawat filed a complaint in this regard and an FIR has been lodged against an unknown accused, said Kotwali police station in-charge Aditya Tripathi.' 

Police sources informed the news agency PTI that in the video circulated online, a man is seen in an objectionable position with a woman, and the person seen in this video is said to be Upendra Singh Rawat.

Rawat called the video fake. According to the FIR, reported by India Today, a few people allegedly made public a fake video of the MP after he was given a ticket in an attempt to tarnish his image.

In a post on his X, Rawat said, “An edited video of mine is being made viral which is generated by DeepFake AI technology, for which I have lodged an FIR. In this regard, I have requested the Honorable National President to get it investigated. I will not contest any election in public life until I am proven innocent."

The BJP announced its first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, which includes 34 ministers on 2 February 2.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had denied a ticket to the then-sitting MP Priyanka Singh Rawat and made Upendra Singh Rawat its candidate.

With agency inputs.

Published: 04 Mar 2024, 04:50 PM IST
